Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Sulawesi, Indonesia

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit Sulawesi, Indonesia at 14:43 UTC on September 9, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 9.9 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 102.3 km (63.6 miles) N of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unreinforced brick with concrete floor and precast concrete frame with wall construction.

