Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Sulawesi, Indonesia

sulawesi indonesia m6.0 earthquake location september 9 2023 location map

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit Sulawesi, Indonesia at 14:43 UTC on September 9, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 9.9 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 102.3 km (63.6 miles) N of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unreinforced brick with concrete floor and precast concrete frame with wall construction.

sulawesi indonesia m6.0 earthquake location september 9 2023 location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

sulawesi indonesia m6.0 earthquake location september 9 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Deep M7.1 earthquake hits Bali Sea, Indonesia

Monday, August 28, 2023

M5.8 earthquake hits Indonesia, damaging at least 93 buildings and killing 1 person

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Banda Sea at intermediate depth, Indonesia

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Very strong M7.1 earthquake hits near the coast of Southern Sumatra, Indonesia

Monday, April 24, 2023

Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Banda Sea, Indonesia

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Very deep M7.0 earthquake hits near the coast of Java, Indonesia

Friday, April 14, 2023

Strong M6.4 earthquake hits Sumatra, Indonesia

Monday, April 3, 2023

Deep M7.1 earthquake hits Bali Sea, Indonesia

Monday, August 28, 2023

Eruptions at Dempo volcano, Sumatra, Indonesia

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Vulcanian explosions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Heavy rainfall triggers floods and landslides in Bali, leaving at least 5 people dead, Indonesia

Monday, July 10, 2023

Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia

Friday, July 7, 2023

M5.8 earthquake hits Indonesia, damaging at least 93 buildings and killing 1 person

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Deadly landslides hit China’s Sichuan Province

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Hundreds killed and injured after shallow M6.8 earthquake hits Morocco

Saturday, September 9, 2023

M6.6 earthquake hits south of the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand

Friday, September 8, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile

Thursday, September 7, 2023

M6.1 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, Russia

Friday, September 1, 2023

Deep M7.1 earthquake hits Bali Sea, Indonesia

Monday, August 28, 2023

Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.3 earthquake hits Colombia

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *