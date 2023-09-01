M6.1 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, Russia

september 1 2023 kuril islands m6.1 earthquake location map

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.1 hit Kuril Islands, Russia at 20:49 UTC on September 1, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 141.2 km (87.7 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 13.6 km (8.5 miles) ENE of Severo-Kuril’sk (population 2 442), Sakhalin Oblast, Russia.

6 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and unreinforced brick with mud construction.

september 1 2023 kuril islands m6.1 earthquake location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google
september 1 2023 kuril islands m6.1 earthquake location map bgz
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

september 1 2023 kuril islands m6.1 earthquake usgs epe
september 1 2023 kuril islands m6.1 earthquake usgs epet2
september 1 2023 kuril islands m6.1 earthquake usgs sce2

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

