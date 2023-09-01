M6.1 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, Russia

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.1 hit Kuril Islands, Russia at 20:49 UTC on September 1, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 141.2 km (87.7 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 13.6 km (8.5 miles) ENE of Severo-Kuril’sk (population 2 442), Sakhalin Oblast, Russia.

6 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and unreinforced brick with mud construction.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google