Strong M6.5 earthquake hits Vanuatu at intermediate depth

m6.5 earthquake vanuatu august 16 2023 f

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.5 hit Vanuatu at 12:47 UTC on August 16, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 193 km (119 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 42.5 km (26.4 miles) W of Sola and 182.4 km (113.3 miles) N of Luganville, Vanuatu.

96 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and wood construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

m6.5 earthquake vanuatu august 16 2023 usgs epe
m6.5 earthquake vanuatu august 16 2023 usgs epet

Selected cities exposed

m6.5 earthquake vanuatu august 16 2023 usgs sce

Regional seismicity

m6.5 earthquake vanuatu august 16 2023 emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

M6.1 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

Monday, March 27, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Monday, July 11, 2022

Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits near the coast of Port-Vila, Vanuatu

Monday, April 4, 2022

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Eruption at Yasur volcano, Vanuatu

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

M6.1 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

Monday, March 27, 2023

Tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin affected 80% of Vanuatu

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Red Alerts issued as Tropical Cyclone “Kevin” moves closer to Vanuatu

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Severe Tropical Cyclone “Judy” – Red Alert in effect for Penama, Malampa, Shefa, and Tafea provinces, Vanuatu

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Mariana Islands region

Monday, August 14, 2023

Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Intense earthquake swarm in Noto Peninsula linked to ancient or hidden magmatic activity, Japan

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Strong M6.5 earthquake hits near the coast of El Salvador

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Strong M6.6 earthquake hits Neuquen, Argentina at intermediate depth

Monday, July 17, 2023

Very strong M7.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula, U.S. – Tsunami Advisory issued

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *