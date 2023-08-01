July 2023 marks Japan’s highest recorded temperature, surpassing 1978’s record

temperature 01z july 28 2023 ens f

An analysis by the Asahi Shimbun, based on data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), indicates that July 2023 was the hottest month in Japan since modern records began in the late 19th century. The previous record was set in 1978, making this the first time in 45 years that it has been surpassed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and Asahi Shimbun reported that July 2023 has set a record for being the hottest month in Japan’s recorded history, a significant jump from the previous record set in 1978. The findings are the result of a comprehensive study, overseen by JMA experts, of data from 15 observatories across Japan.

The observatories serve as JMA’s standard for tracking Japan’s average temperatures, and the collected data demonstrated that the average temperature for July 2023 was 25.96 °C (78.7 °F). Although the temperatures in early July hovered around 24 °C (75.2 °F), from July 10 onwards, the country experienced a rapid increase, exceeding 26 °C (78.8 °F).

With an almost complete lack of rainfall and an unusually early end to the rainy season, the nation faced a persistent drought which further amplified the heat. By the 25th, the average daily temperature had risen to exceed 28 °C (82.4 °F), an unprecedented level of sustained heat.

These numbers far surpass the highest average temperature previously recorded in July 1978, which stood at 25.58 °C (78 °F).

According to preliminary figures from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, in the four weeks spanning July 3 to 30, approximately 33 000 people across the country were transported for heatstroke.

References:

1 7月の気温、125年で最も高く　温暖化の影響で45年ぶり記録更新 – Asahi Shimbun Digital – August 1, 2023

Featured image credit: Earth Nullschool (temperature data valid 01:00 UTC on July 28, 2023)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

JMA raises alert level for Kuchinoerabujima following uptick in volcanic earthquakes, Japan

Monday, June 26, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan

Sunday, June 11, 2023

JMA reports warmest spring in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898

Friday, June 2, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Friday, May 26, 2023

Very strong M6.5 earthquake hits near the west coast of Honshu, Japan

Friday, May 5, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Okinawa, Japan

Monday, May 1, 2023

Warmest March in recorded history for much of Japan

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall hits southwestern Japan, leaving at least 5 people dead and 3 missing

Monday, July 10, 2023

370 000 urged to evacuate as heavy rains hit western Japan

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall hits western Honshu and Kyushu, causes fatalities and damage, Japan

Monday, July 3, 2023

JMA raises alert level for Kuchinoerabujima following uptick in volcanic earthquakes, Japan

Monday, June 26, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Tropical Storm “Mawar” triggers landslides and flooding in Japan, leaving 2 dead and 5 missing

Monday, June 5, 2023

JMA reports warmest spring in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898

Friday, June 2, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall leads to destructive flooding in Beijing, at least 11 fatalities and 27 missing, China

Monday, July 31, 2023

Extreme rainfall in Telangana results in at least 23 fatalities, India

Sunday, July 30, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: July 19 – 25, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023

Extreme rainfall shatters all records in Telangana, Chityal receives a massive 616.5 mm (24.3 inches) in 24 hours, India

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Eruptions at Dempo volcano, Sumatra, Indonesia

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Magma intrusion at Trident volcano, site of the world’s largest eruption of 20th century, Alaska

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *