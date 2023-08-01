July 2023 marks Japan’s highest recorded temperature, surpassing 1978’s record

An analysis by the Asahi Shimbun, based on data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), indicates that July 2023 was the hottest month in Japan since modern records began in the late 19th century. The previous record was set in 1978, making this the first time in 45 years that it has been surpassed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and Asahi Shimbun reported that July 2023 has set a record for being the hottest month in Japan’s recorded history, a significant jump from the previous record set in 1978. The findings are the result of a comprehensive study, overseen by JMA experts, of data from 15 observatories across Japan.

The observatories serve as JMA’s standard for tracking Japan’s average temperatures, and the collected data demonstrated that the average temperature for July 2023 was 25.96 °C (78.7 °F). Although the temperatures in early July hovered around 24 °C (75.2 °F), from July 10 onwards, the country experienced a rapid increase, exceeding 26 °C (78.8 °F).

With an almost complete lack of rainfall and an unusually early end to the rainy season, the nation faced a persistent drought which further amplified the heat. By the 25th, the average daily temperature had risen to exceed 28 °C (82.4 °F), an unprecedented level of sustained heat.

These numbers far surpass the highest average temperature previously recorded in July 1978, which stood at 25.58 °C (78 °F).

**RECORD**

According to preliminary figures from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, in the four weeks spanning July 3 to 30, approximately 33 000 people across the country were transported for heatstroke.

Featured image credit: Earth Nullschool (temperature data valid 01:00 UTC on July 28, 2023)