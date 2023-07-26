Eruptions at Dempo volcano, Sumatra, Indonesia

dempo volcano eruption july 25 2023 f

Indonesian Dempo volcano started erupting at 14:15 UTC on July 25, 2023. The Aviation Color Code was raised to Orange.

  • This is the first eruption at the volcano since the preheatic explosion on June 1, 2022. The volcano has a history of VEI 1 and 2 eruptions since 1817.

The height of the eruptive column was observed to be 2 km (6 560 feet) above the summit or 5 173 m (16 971 feet) above sea level, drifting south and southwest. The column had a white-to-gray color with moderate to thick intensity. The eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 35 mm and a duration of 204 seconds.1

The second eruption took place at 08:47 UTC on July 26. This time, the height of the eruption column was not observed. It was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 35 mm and a duration of 552 seconds.

The public, visitors and tourists are urged not to approach and spend the night (camping) within a 1 km (0.62 radius) of Dempo and Marapi craters, and as far as 2 km (1.2 miles) to the north, bearing in mind that the crater is the center of the eruption and volcanic gases can be dangerous to life.

dempo volcano indonesia on july 4 2023 bg
Dempo volcano on July 4, 2023. Credit: Copernicus EU/Sentinel-2, EO Browser, The Watchers
dempo volcano indonesia on may 20 2023 bg
Dempo volcano on May 20, 2023. Credit: Copernicus EU/Sentinel-2, EO Browser, The Watchers

Dempo is a stratovolcano located in Southeast Sumatra, rising prominently above the Pasumah Plain. The volcanic complex, made primarily of andesite, consists of two main peaks: Gunung Dempo and Gunung Marapi. Both are situated near the southeast rim of a substantial, 3 km (1.8 miles) wide amphitheater, which is open to the north.2

Gunung Dempo, the older of the two craters, has its highest point slightly lower and lies at the southeast end of the summit complex. The Marapi cone, which is taller, was constructed within the original crater of Gunung Dempo.

Historically, volcanic activity has led to the creation of seven craters at or near the summit, revealing a west-northwest migration of volcanic activity over time.

The Marapi cone has a significant 750 x 1 100 m (2 460 x 3 608 feet) active crater that cuts into its northwest side. Notably, this crater contains a lake that is 400 m (1 312 feet) wide at the far northwest end.

Historical records of eruptions at Dempo date back to 1817. The eruptions have typically been characterized as small to moderate explosions, which result in localized ashfall. As such, the volcano presents an ongoing geologic and potential hazard in the region.

References:

1 Dempo volcano updates – PVMBG – July 25 and 26, 2023

2 Dempo volcano – Geological summary – GVP

Featured image credit: Dempo volcano eruption on July 25, 2023. Credit: PVMBG

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Vulcanian explosions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia

Friday, July 7, 2023

Series of eruptions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia

Monday, June 12, 2023

Ash emissions over Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Increased activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Increased activity at Lewotolo volcano, Indonesia

Monday, March 27, 2023

Major eruption at Merapi volcano produces very large pyroclastic flow, Indonesia

Monday, March 13, 2023

Vulcanian explosions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Heavy rainfall triggers floods and landslides in Bali, leaving at least 5 people dead, Indonesia

Monday, July 10, 2023

Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia

Friday, July 7, 2023

M5.8 earthquake hits Indonesia, damaging at least 93 buildings and killing 1 person

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Deadly landslides hit China’s Sichuan Province

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Magma intrusion at Trident volcano, site of the world’s largest eruption of 20th century, Alaska

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Major eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash to 12 km (40 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Vulcanian explosions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Volcanic ash from Mount Bagana eruption contaminates water and crops in Papua New Guinea

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Large ash emissions at Shishaldin volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Alaska

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *