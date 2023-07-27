Extreme rainfall shatters all records in Telangana, Chityal receives a massive 616.5 mm (24.3 inches) in 24 hours, India
A record rainfall of 616.5 mm (24.3 inches) in less than 24 hours hammered Chityal of Bhupalapally district in Telangana on July 26 and 27, 2023, with at least 50 locations across the state recording over 200 mm (7.87 inches) of rainfall. The torrential downpours disrupted normal life, leading to flooding in low-lying areas.
After the downpour, Telangana’s Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, alerted all district collectors, police commissioners, and superintendents of police in response to a warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of another 48 hours of heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and the entire state. Kumari urged officials to remain vigilant and implement preventive measures, as all streams, tributaries, minor irrigation tanks, and rivers reached their full levels.
Authorities were advised to station officers at causeways, bridges, and bodies of water to warn residents about possible flooding. Furthermore, the state government ordered district officials to evacuate individuals from submerged areas and ensure their safety by providing shelter and food during emergencies.
As infrastructure sustained damage from the rains, officials were directed to restrict public movement near unprotected waterfalls and conduct repairs on affected roads. With the situation worsening, the state government sought assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide relief to those stranded.
The Godavari River, near the temple town of Bhadrachalam, reached a critical level of 15.24 m (50.2 feet) due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and flows from upper riparian states. Consequently, the Palvancha-Bhadrachalam road was closed as the Nagaram bridge was inundated by the overflowing Kinnerasani river.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued flood warnings at Bhadrachalam and the first warning at Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh, with gates being lifted at Dowleswaram, and 1 020 000 cusecs of floodwater being released into the Bay of Bengal. Three teams from NDRF and four from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were involved in relief and rescue operations in Andhra Pradesh.
Meanwhile, 80 tourists stranded at the Muthyaladhara waterfalls in the jungle of Venkatapuram mandal since Wednesday, July 26, were rescued by Mulugu District authorities with the help of rescue teams. The tourists were cut off from the mainland due to the surge in water at the falls. The rescue operation was completed by 04:00 LT on Thursday, with all tourists safely sent home, as informed by Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud.
Featured image credit: Mulugu SP
