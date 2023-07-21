Violent thunderstorms, large hail and damaging tornado hit Italy

On the morning of July 21, 2023, northern Italy was hit by violent thunderstorms, causing severe damage in the province of Milan. Heavy rainfall, large hail, and at least one destructive tornado were reported in the region.

Violent thunderstorms moved from Piedmont toward Lombardy, northern Italy on the morning of July 21. The time of highest severity was around 11:00 local time when the ENE area of Milan witnessed intense hail and a large, damaging tornado.

Although the tornado was short-lived, it managed to cause quite a bit of damage.

After hitting Lombardy, the violent storms progressed towards Veneto, where the presence of a potential supercell was reported between the cities of Padua and Rovigo. This stormy phase was marked by heavy showers and thunderstorms that affected a large part of the Po Valley, with some scattered but strongly intense thunderstorms likely in the Alpine and pre-Alpine areas and local flat stretches.

This atmospheric agitation can be attributed to the African high pressure that is losing some of its energy on its northernmost edge. In recent days, intense thunderstorms and hailstorms have caused considerable damage and injuries in the region.

However, it is important to note that while the situation remains storm-prone with a high storm potential due to the energy involved, forecasts suggest the weather will improve during the afternoon. But the risk of intense storm activity, accompanied by strong gusts of wind, storms, and especially large hail, cannot be ruled out.

While northern Italy is grappling with these unstable weather conditions, the rest of the country continues to enjoy a stable weather pattern.

The sub-Saharan anticyclone is holding its ground, ensuring plenty of sunshine and warmth for the regions outside the storm’s path. With the mercury columns indicating values much higher than usual, the upcoming weekend will continue to witness almost total stability and significant heat in most parts of the country, ANSA reports.

Featured image credit: Tornado in Italia (stillshot)