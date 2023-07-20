Vulcanian explosions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia
After weeks of phreatic activity, Vulcanian type of explosions started at the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia on July 20, 2023.
According to the country’s Vulcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG), the first explosion took place at 01:43 UTC and lasted 73 seconds. The height of the ash plume was estimated to be about 500 m (1 640 feet) above the crater or about 657 m (2 155 feet) above sea level.
The second explosion was registered at 01:51 UTC, with a duration of 59 seconds, and thick gray to black ash up to 1 657 m (5 436 feet) a.s.l.
The third explosion followed at 01:52 UTC, with the height of the ash column observed to be about 2 157 m (7 075 feet) a.s.l. This eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 61 mm and a duration of 182 seconds.
The volcano remains at Level III (Standby).
Situated in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, the Krakatau volcano emerged from the remnants of an ancestral volcano that collapsed around 416 or 535 CE, creating a 7 km (4.3 miles) wide caldera. Its catastrophic eruption in 1883 caused the death of over 36 000 people, primarily due to tsunamis, and destroyed two of its cones, Danan and Perbuwatan.
Post-eruption, Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatau) formed within the caldera and has been an active eruption site since 1927.
Featured image credit: PVMBG
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.