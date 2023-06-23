Destructive tornado strikes San Fernando, Philippines

A destructive tornado swept through two villages in Bacolor, near San Fernando in Pampanga, Philippines, at approximately 17:30 LT on June 22, 2023, causing significant damage and injuring one person. This is the first ever reported tornado to hit Pampanga.

The tornado occurred in Barangay Cabalantian, specifically in Sitio Banlic and the Cabalantian Church area, during a period of heavy rains and thunderstorms, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported that one individual sustained minor injuries and was transported to Makabali Hospital for medical treatment. A total of 32 structures were damaged by the tornado, including 26 houses, five business establishments, and a church, the office said.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Bacolor reported on Facebook that the ceiling and stained glass of the Cabalantian Church collapsed due to the tornado. The roofs of several homes in a local subdivision were also blown away.

A gas station along Jasa Road and a grocery store along San Fernando Lubao Road were among the business establishments damaged by the tornado. Power lines along the tornado’s path were littered with detached roofing materials, leading to power interruptions.

Fallen trees were also reported on San Fernando Lubao Road by the MDDRMO. In response to the destruction, the NDRRMC reported that local authorities have begun clearing operations in the affected area.

Meteorologist Robert Speta of the WestpacWX said the tornado was classified as EF-1.

Featured image credit: Robert Speta/WestpacWX (stillshot)