·

Series of eruptions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia

anak krakatau eruption june 9 2023 f

Anak Krakatau, the infamous volcano situated between the islands of Java and Sumatra, has experienced a series of significant eruptions since June 6, 2023. The Indonesian volcano, known as the “Child of Krakatau,” is located in the crater formed by the devastating eruption of Mount Krakatau in 1883, one of the deadliest and most destructive in recorded history.

According to the Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG), the first eruption in this series took place on June 6, at 07:34 UTC, sending a plume of ash ±500 m (±1 640 feet) high above the peak, reaching an altitude of ±657 m (±2 155 feet) above sea level. Subsequent eruptions occurred on June 8, with the second and the most impactful sending a column of ash ±1 000 m (±3 281 feet) high.1

By June 9, the activity escalated further, culminating in an eruption that sent a column of thick gray to black ash ±3 000 m (±9 842 feet) into the sky, nearly 3 157 m (±10 357 feet) a.s.l. over the strait separating Java and Sumatra.

anak krakatau eruption june 9 2023 bg

The eruptions continued into June 10, with the most substantial of these expelling an ash column ±3 500 m (±11 483 feet) high, reaching ±3 657 m (±11 998 feet) a.s.l. The most recent eruption, as of June 11, sent ash ±2 000 m (±6 562 feet) high.

anak krakatau eruption june 11 2023 bg

Deny Mardiono, an official from the Krakatau monitoring station, warned the public to refrain from any activities within a 5 km (3.1-mile) radius of the volcano’s crater. Following a sharp increase in volcanic activity in 2022, the status of Anak Krakatau was raised to the second-highest warning level.2

Recalling the 2018 incident, a major eruption caused the volcano’s crater to partly collapse, triggering a tsunami that led to the tragic loss of over 400 lives and injured thousands.

Anak Krakatau satellite view on June 11 2023 sentinel-2
Anak Krakatau on June 11, 2023. Credit: Copernicus-EU/Sentinel-2, The Watchers

Geological summary

The renowned volcano Krakatau (frequently misstated as Krakatoa) lies in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra. The collapse of the ancestral Krakatau edifice, perhaps in 416 CE, formed a 7 km (4.3 miles) wide caldera.

Remnants of this ancestral volcano are preserved in Verlaten and Lang Islands; subsequently Rakata, Danan and Perbuwatan volcanoes were formed, coalescing to create the pre-1883 Krakatau Island. Caldera collapse during the catastrophic 1883 eruption destroyed Danan and Perbuwatan volcanoes and left only a remnant of Rakata volcano.

This eruption, the 2nd largest in Indonesia during historical time, caused more than 36 000 fatalities, most as a result of devastating tsunamis that swept the adjacent coastlines of Sumatra and Java. Pyroclastic surges traveled 40 km (25 miles) across the Sunda Strait and reached the Sumatra coast.

After a quiescence of less than a half-century, the post-collapse cone of Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatau) was constructed within the 1883 caldera at a point between the former cones of Danan and Perbuwatan. Anak Krakatau has been the site of frequent eruptions since 1927.3

References:

1 Anak Krakatau – PVMBG activity updates – June 6 – 12, 2023

2 Anak Krakatau volcano erupts, spews huge ash column – AFP – June 9, 2023

3 Anak Krakatau – Geological summary – GVP

Featured image credit: PVBGM

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Ash emissions over Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Increased activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Increased activity at Lewotolo volcano, Indonesia

Monday, March 27, 2023

Major eruption at Merapi volcano produces very large pyroclastic flow, Indonesia

Monday, March 13, 2023

Series of eruptions at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Monday, January 23, 2023

Seismic unrest at Dieng volcano, Alert Level raised to Level 2, Indonesia

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Increased number of shallow earthquakes at Ijen volcano, Indonesia

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Destructive tornado hits Lampung, causing extensive damage to hundreds of houses, Indonesia

Monday, May 29, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Banda Sea at intermediate depth, Indonesia

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Ash emissions over Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Very strong M7.1 earthquake hits near the coast of Southern Sumatra, Indonesia

Monday, April 24, 2023

Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Banda Sea, Indonesia

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Lava starts flowing from the summit crater of Mayon volcano, Philippines

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Nearly 17 000 people evacuating due to unrest at Mayon volcano, Philippines

Saturday, June 10, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: May 31 – June 6, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023

New eruption starts at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Increased earthquake activity, ground deformation at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *