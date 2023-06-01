·

Major tornado outbreak in Liaoning, China

Major tornado outbreak in Liaoning, China june 1 2023

A major tornado outbreak took place in northeast China’s province of Liaoning on June 1, 2023, spawning at least 5 large tornadoes in Fuxin, Kaiyuan, Shenyang, Huludao and other places.

Major tornado damage was reported in Fuxin, with houses demolished and cars tossed after a tornado moved right into the city.”It’s very likely an EF2+ one… the injuries and fatalities remain unknown,” said Chinese extreme weather enthusiast Eric Wang.

At least two tornadoes hit Kaiyuan.

Damage reports from the province are still coming in…

Featured image credit: Jim Yang (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Eye of Typhoon “Mawar” grazes northern Guam with Category 4 force

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.7 earthquake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, small tsunami produced

Friday, May 19, 2023

Ice jams cause catastrophic flooding in Alaskan riverfront towns

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Alberta declares state of emergency as massive wildfires force 30 000 residents to evacuate, Canada

Monday, May 8, 2023

Catastrophic flooding in South Kivu Province, DR Congo leaves over 400 people dead

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Eye of Typhoon “Mawar” grazes northern Guam with Category 4 force

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Italian agriculture severely impacted as floods ravage Emilia-Romagna

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.7 earthquake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, small tsunami produced

Friday, May 19, 2023

Ice jams cause catastrophic flooding in Alaskan riverfront towns

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

Severe floods and landslides in DRC: Over 420 fatalities and 5 000 missing

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Massive wildfires destroy hundreds of homes in Nova Scotia, force thousands to evacuate, Canada

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Destructive tornado hits Lampung, causing extensive damage to hundreds of houses, Indonesia

Monday, May 29, 2023

Eye of Typhoon “Mawar” grazes northern Guam with Category 4 force

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, May 22, 2023

New paroxysm at Etna volcano showers flanks with ash and lapilli, interrupts operations at Catania Airport, Italy

Monday, May 22, 2023

Typhoon “Mawar” forecast to move near or over Guam and Rota

Monday, May 22, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *