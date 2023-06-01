Major tornado outbreak in Liaoning, China

A major tornado outbreak took place in northeast China’s province of Liaoning on June 1, 2023, spawning at least 5 large tornadoes in Fuxin, Kaiyuan, Shenyang, Huludao and other places.

Major tornado damage was reported in Fuxin, with houses demolished and cars tossed after a tornado moved right into the city.”It’s very likely an EF2+ one… the injuries and fatalities remain unknown,” said Chinese extreme weather enthusiast Eric Wang.

At least two tornadoes hit Kaiyuan.

Damage reports from the province are still coming in…

Kaiyuan, Liaoning, the second tornado hit the same place in 4 years pic.twitter.com/rxssx5qaJf — Jim yang (@yangyubin1998) June 1, 2023

Holly shit!! major tornado in Liaoning Province an hour ago, major damage reported, people injuries, more info coming pic.twitter.com/Fj4jEe2X1J — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

Large, violent tornado in Fuxin, Liaoning Province hours ago, this deadly tornado moved directly into the city, literally a carbon copy of the Kaiyuan EF4 pic.twitter.com/P9JHZ4nsmt — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

We have tons of vids coming in as a violent dusty wedge tornado moves directly into Fuxin, Liaoning Province moments ago. pic.twitter.com/OM8uUOMzH7 — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

Tornado AGAIN in Kaiyuan, Liaoning Province! We have confirmed at least two tornadoes this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TEp2nMxSGn — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

Rope but Drillbit tornado in Kaiyuan, Liaoning Province this afternoon!! this tornado occurred in a much rural area but def did some major damage. pic.twitter.com/ubQXjEEEJ8 — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

Violent tornado in Fuxin, Liaoning Province! with more and more vids and pics incoming, really a worese situation right there. pic.twitter.com/ev1eHo08kp — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

Major damage of the Fuxin tornado, with house demolished and cars tossed, it's very likely an EF2+ one. The injuries and fatalities remains unknown. pic.twitter.com/u4yzQX7p03 — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

Fuxin, Liaoning Province tornado captured by passersby as it moved into the city. pic.twitter.com/4gCvlgxvA0 — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

Insane up close video of the Fuxin tornado this afternoon, according to what the photographer said, there's a man holding a tree when the tornado approached. pic.twitter.com/yG3hJs2yqP — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

There's also an insane surveillance footage of the violent drillbit tornado crossing into Kaiyuan this afternoon, which was the second sig tornado hit the city in just 4 years prior. pic.twitter.com/079u4meUm0 — Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) June 1, 2023

Featured image credit: Jim Yang (stillshot)