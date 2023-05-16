Strong M9.6 solar flare erupts from the southeast limb of the Sun

A strong M9.6 solar flare erupted from an active region located on the southeast limb of the Sun at 16:43 UTC on May 16, 2023. The event started at 16:31 and ended at 16:51 UTC.

This region will begin to turn into view (and be numbered) over the next day or so. Its current location does not favor Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) but we might be looking at another phase of increased solar activity once it rotates into view.

Radio frequencies were forecast to be most degraded over the United States, Canada, Central America, and parts of South America at the time of the flare.

Featured image: M9.6 solar flare on May 16, 2023. credit: NASA SDO/AIA 304, The Watchers.