Catastrophic flooding ravages parts of Cuba following exceptional rainfall

Extremely heavy rains hit central and eastern Cuba over the past couple of days, causing destructive flooding in which at least 6 people lost their lives.

Heavy rains battered central and eastern Cuba in recent days, resulting in severe flooding that claimed the lives of six people and left thousands homeless. The worst-hit provinces include Granma, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, and Camagüey.

The Instituto de Meteorología de Cuba (INSMET) reported 360 mm (14.17 inches) of rain in 24 hours to June 9, 2023 in Bartolomé Masó and 280.3 mm (11.03 inches) in Jiguani, both situated in Granma Province. In the Santiago de Cuba Province, Contramaestre experienced 248 mm (9.76 inches) of rainfall, while Vertientes in Camagüey Province was drenched with 237 mm (9.33 inches) during the same period.

The province of Granma bore the brunt of the flood damage. As per the governor’s statement, a staggering number of homes were affected, with 279 partially or completely destroyed. By June 10, 2023, the flood crisis had escalated to the point where 7 259 people in the province had to be evacuated.

Media outlets have reported that, as of June 14, 2023, six people lost their lives due to the flooding—four in the eastern provinces of Granma, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba, and two in central Camagüey Province. The catastrophic event has impacted over 18 500 individuals across the country.

The floodwaters have wreaked havoc on the infrastructure as well, damaging bridges, roads, and sanitation systems, along with thousands of homes. In addition, thousands of hectares of crops were decimated, further exacerbating the crisis.

En las últimas 24h persisten las 🌧️fuertes e intensas desde MTZ hasta SCU

Los acumulados más significativos están desde CMW hasta SCU, reportándose 53 pluviómetros con acumulados superiores a 100mm, de ellos 14 superan los 200mm

Para el resto del día de hoy continuarán las🌧️ pic.twitter.com/rcAIxolVsS — Centro de Pronósticos, Insmet (@cnp_insmet_cuba) June 9, 2023

In light of the ongoing situation, forecasts for the next 24 hours indicate moderate to heavy rainfall across the eastern and central-eastern provinces, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and preparation.

References:

1 Cuba floods update – DG ECHO – June 14, 2023

2 Cuba – Severe Flooding Hits Eastern Provinces After 360mm of Rain in 24 Hours – FloodList – June 14, 2023

Featured image credit: Government of Cuba