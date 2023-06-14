Catastrophic flooding ravages parts of Cuba following exceptional rainfall
Extremely heavy rains hit central and eastern Cuba over the past couple of days, causing destructive flooding in which at least 6 people lost their lives.
Heavy rains battered central and eastern Cuba in recent days, resulting in severe flooding that claimed the lives of six people and left thousands homeless. The worst-hit provinces include Granma, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, and Camagüey.
The Instituto de Meteorología de Cuba (INSMET) reported 360 mm (14.17 inches) of rain in 24 hours to June 9, 2023 in Bartolomé Masó and 280.3 mm (11.03 inches) in Jiguani, both situated in Granma Province. In the Santiago de Cuba Province, Contramaestre experienced 248 mm (9.76 inches) of rainfall, while Vertientes in Camagüey Province was drenched with 237 mm (9.33 inches) during the same period.
The province of Granma bore the brunt of the flood damage. As per the governor’s statement, a staggering number of homes were affected, with 279 partially or completely destroyed. By June 10, 2023, the flood crisis had escalated to the point where 7 259 people in the province had to be evacuated.
Media outlets have reported that, as of June 14, 2023, six people lost their lives due to the flooding—four in the eastern provinces of Granma, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba, and two in central Camagüey Province. The catastrophic event has impacted over 18 500 individuals across the country.
The floodwaters have wreaked havoc on the infrastructure as well, damaging bridges, roads, and sanitation systems, along with thousands of homes. In addition, thousands of hectares of crops were decimated, further exacerbating the crisis.
In light of the ongoing situation, forecasts for the next 24 hours indicate moderate to heavy rainfall across the eastern and central-eastern provinces, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and preparation.
References:
1 Cuba floods update – DG ECHO – June 14, 2023
2 Cuba – Severe Flooding Hits Eastern Provinces After 360mm of Rain in 24 Hours – FloodList – June 14, 2023
Featured image credit: Government of Cuba
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.