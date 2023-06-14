· ·

Catastrophic flooding ravages parts of Cuba following exceptional rainfall

Catastrophic flooding ravages parts of Cuba following exceptional rainfall

Extremely heavy rains hit central and eastern Cuba over the past couple of days, causing destructive flooding in which at least 6 people lost their lives.

Heavy rains battered central and eastern Cuba in recent days, resulting in severe flooding that claimed the lives of six people and left thousands homeless. The worst-hit provinces include Granma, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, and Camagüey.

The Instituto de Meteorología de Cuba (INSMET) reported 360 mm (14.17 inches) of rain in 24 hours to June 9, 2023 in Bartolomé Masó and 280.3 mm (11.03 inches) in Jiguani, both situated in Granma Province. In the Santiago de Cuba Province, Contramaestre experienced 248 mm (9.76 inches) of rainfall, while Vertientes in Camagüey Province was drenched with 237 mm (9.33 inches) during the same period.

The province of Granma bore the brunt of the flood damage. As per the governor’s statement, a staggering number of homes were affected, with 279 partially or completely destroyed. By June 10, 2023, the flood crisis had escalated to the point where 7 259 people in the province had to be evacuated.

Media outlets have reported that, as of June 14, 2023, six people lost their lives due to the flooding—four in the eastern provinces of Granma, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba, and two in central Camagüey Province. The catastrophic event has impacted over 18 500 individuals across the country.

The floodwaters have wreaked havoc on the infrastructure as well, damaging bridges, roads, and sanitation systems, along with thousands of homes. In addition, thousands of hectares of crops were decimated, further exacerbating the crisis.

In light of the ongoing situation, forecasts for the next 24 hours indicate moderate to heavy rainfall across the eastern and central-eastern provinces, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and preparation.

References:

1 Cuba floods update – DG ECHO – June 14, 2023

2 Cuba – Severe Flooding Hits Eastern Provinces After 360mm of Rain in 24 Hours – FloodList – June 14, 2023

Featured image credit: Government of Cuba

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Widespread floods and landslides hit Haiti, leaving 51 people dead and 18 missing

Monday, June 5, 2023

Historic rain event triggers widespread flooding in Valle De Oro, Texas

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Italian agriculture severely impacted as floods ravage Emilia-Romagna

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Ice jams cause catastrophic flooding in Alaskan riverfront towns

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

More than a month’s worth of rain within 5 days floods parts of Croatia

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Widespread floods and landslides hit Haiti, leaving 51 people dead and 18 missing

Monday, June 5, 2023

Major tornado outbreak in Liaoning, China

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Historic rain event triggers widespread flooding in Valle De Oro, Texas

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Eye of Typhoon “Mawar” grazes northern Guam with Category 4 force

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Italian agriculture severely impacted as floods ravage Emilia-Romagna

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Destructive floods cause major disruption across Cape Town, South Africa

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Severe thunderstorms, derecho threaten the Gulf Coast as heat intensifies in Texas

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Severe hailstorms, flash floods hit Boulder, Colorado

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Severe flooding in Yemen impacted over 165 000 people, exacerbating the displacement crisis

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Understanding the Campi Flegrei supervolcano: Rupture risks and eruption uncertainties

Monday, June 12, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *