Dam burst triggers fatal landslide in Yaounde, killing at least 30, Cameroon
Heavy rains and a subsequent dam burst led to a devastating landslide in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on October 8, 2023. At least 30 people were killed in the disaster that occurred in the impoverished Mbankolo district.
The tragedy unfolded on the evening of October 8, 2023 (local time), when a dam near an artificial lake burst due to torrential rains, triggering a landslide in the Mbankolo district. Daouda Ousmanou, a local administrative official, said, “The water swept away everything in its path.”
The collapse of the hillside led to the destruction of approximately 30 houses made from wood, dried earth bricks, and metal sheeting. Images broadcast on public television depicted the torrential aftermath with rivers of water and mud flowing through the night.
Cyprien Djou, a local town hall official, pointed out the failure of a containment wall built by Germans. “The lake completely overflowed onto the homes built on the hillside,” he stated. Rescue operations were promptly initiated. “We immediately began looking for victims. The rescuers already found us at the site,” Djou added.
Commander Bomba Etoundi of the fire service confirmed that 30 people lost their lives and another 17 sustained injuries. Rescue teams are still actively searching for victims in the Mbankolo district, which is home to a population of 3 million and is one of the highest areas in Yaounde.
Civil protection organizations had issued warnings about the high risk of landslides in the Mbankolo district for several years prior to this event.
References:
1 Heavy rain triggers landslide in Cameroon, claiming at Least 30 lives – EFE – October 9, 2023
2 Landslide triggered by heavy rain kills 27 in Cameroon – AFP – October 9, 2023
Featured image credit: africanews (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.