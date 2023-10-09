Dam burst triggers fatal landslide in Yaounde, killing at least 30, Cameroon

Dam burst triggers fatal landslide in Yaounde, killing at least 30, Cameroon

Heavy rains and a subsequent dam burst led to a devastating landslide in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on October 8, 2023. At least 30 people were killed in the disaster that occurred in the impoverished Mbankolo district.

The tragedy unfolded on the evening of October 8, 2023 (local time), when a dam near an artificial lake burst due to torrential rains, triggering a landslide in the Mbankolo district. Daouda Ousmanou, a local administrative official, said, “The water swept away everything in its path.”

The collapse of the hillside led to the destruction of approximately 30 houses made from wood, dried earth bricks, and metal sheeting. Images broadcast on public television depicted the torrential aftermath with rivers of water and mud flowing through the night.

Cyprien Djou, a local town hall official, pointed out the failure of a containment wall built by Germans. “The lake completely overflowed onto the homes built on the hillside,” he stated. Rescue operations were promptly initiated. “We immediately began looking for victims. The rescuers already found us at the site,” Djou added.

Commander Bomba Etoundi of the fire service confirmed that 30 people lost their lives and another 17 sustained injuries. Rescue teams are still actively searching for victims in the Mbankolo district, which is home to a population of 3 million and is one of the highest areas in Yaounde.

Civil protection organizations had issued warnings about the high risk of landslides in the Mbankolo district for several years prior to this event.

YouTube video

References:

1 Heavy rain triggers landslide in Cameroon, claiming at Least 30 lives – EFE – October 9, 2023

2 Landslide triggered by heavy rain kills 27 in Cameroon – AFP – October 9, 2023

Featured image credit: africanews (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

At least 42 dead, dozens missing after landslide hits the city of Bafoussam, Cameroon

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

200 000 people homeless after severe floods hit Far North, Cameroon

Thursday, September 10, 2020

At least 42 dead, dozens missing after landslide hits the city of Bafoussam, Cameroon

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Motorway between Sweden and Norway shut down after massive landslide

Monday, September 25, 2023

Torrential rain triggers landslide in Lisal, northwestern DRC, killing 17

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Floods and mudslides claim 21 lives, leave 6 missing in Xi’an, China

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Large landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Yatra route, leaving at least 19 people missing

Friday, August 4, 2023

Major rock slope collapse in Bisisthal, Switzerland

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Mountain landslide in Maharashtra’s Irshalwadi buries 40 homes, leads to multiple fatalities

Friday, July 21, 2023

Devastating mudflow in Quetame leaves 20 dead and 9 missing, Colombia

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *