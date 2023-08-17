Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits central Mid-Atlantic Ridge

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit central Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16:41 UTC on August 17, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 1 022.4 km (635.3 miles) NW of Georgetown, Ascension, Saint Helena.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

