Mud volcano erupts Taiwan's Pingtung County, inundating farmland f
·

Mud volcano erupts Taiwan’s Pingtung County, inundating farmland

A mud volcano erupted in Taiwan’s Pingtung County on July 11, 2023, ejecting steam and mud from several vents up to 2 m (6.5 feet) in the air.

The eruption lasted about 4 hours, inundating nearby farmland and making a mess near a local temple.

This is the second eruption of this mud volcano in 2023. Although no one was hurt, local residents say the cleanup will be pricey.

Featured image credit: TaiwanPlus News (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Eruption at Lipad mud volcano, Malaysia

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Eruption of Napan mud volcano in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Mud volcano erupts near a temple in Wandan, Taiwan

Friday, April 8, 2022

Eruption of Kesongo mud volcano in Central Java, Indonesia

Friday, December 3, 2021

Shugo mud volcano erupts, area closed for safety reasons, Russia

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Very bright fireball explodes over Taiwan

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Large explosive eruption at Ignatiy Stone Bank mud volcano in Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan

Monday, July 5, 2021

Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Taiwan

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Eruption at Lipad mud volcano, Malaysia

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Very strong M6.9 earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Very strong M6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Shallow M5.9 earthquake hits near Hualien City, Taiwan

Monday, June 20, 2022

Intensity of the eruption in Iceland decreased, new fissures may open rapidly

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Volcanic eruption starts just northwest of Litli Hrutur, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Monday, July 10, 2023

GPS and InSAR records strongly suggest magma is migrating toward the surface between Fagradalsfjall and Keilir, Iceland

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Unusually strong earthquake swarm at Eldey volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Iceland

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia

Friday, July 7, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *