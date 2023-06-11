Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan

A strong earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.2 hit Hokkaido, Japan at 09:54 UTC on June 11, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 140 km (87 miles). USGS is reporting M5.2 at a depth of 123 km (76 miles), and EMSC M6.2 at a depth of 112 km (69 miles).

The epicenter was located 18.6 km (11.6 miles) WSW of Biratori (population 5 305), 28.1 km (17.5 miles) ESE of Tomakomai (population 174 806), and 75.3 km (46.8 miles) SE of Sapporo (population 1 973 832), Hokkaido, Japan.

1 044 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 4 627 000 light.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are heavy wood frame and reinforced/confined masonry construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and fires that might have contributed to losses.

