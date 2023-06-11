Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan

hokkaido japan earthquake location m6.2 june 11 2023 f

A strong earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.2 hit Hokkaido, Japan at 09:54 UTC on June 11, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 140 km (87 miles). USGS is reporting M5.2 at a depth of 123 km (76 miles), and EMSC M6.2 at a depth of 112 km (69 miles).

The epicenter was located 18.6 km (11.6 miles) WSW of Biratori (population 5 305), 28.1 km (17.5 miles) ESE of Tomakomai (population 174 806), and 75.3 km (46.8 miles) SE of Sapporo (population 1 973 832), Hokkaido, Japan.

1 044 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 4 627 000 light.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are heavy wood frame and reinforced/confined masonry construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and fires that might have contributed to losses.

hokkaido japan earthquake location m6.2 june 11 2023 bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

hokkaido japan earthquake location m6.2 june 11 2023 usgs epe
hokkaido japan earthquake location m6.2 june 11 2023 usgs epet

Selected cities exposed

hokkaido japan earthquake location m6.2 june 11 2023 usgs sce

Regional seismicity

hokkaido japan earthquake location m6.2 june 11 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Friday, May 26, 2023

Very strong M6.5 earthquake hits near the west coast of Honshu, Japan

Friday, May 5, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Okinawa, Japan

Monday, May 1, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake hits near the coast of Hokkaido, Japan

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Strong M6.1 earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Deep M6.1 earthquake hits Bonin Islands region, Japan

Monday, January 16, 2023

M6.1 earthquake hits near the south coast of Honshu, Japan at an intermediate depth

Monday, November 14, 2022

Tropical Storm “Mawar” triggers landslides and flooding in Japan, leaving 2 dead and 5 missing

Monday, June 5, 2023

JMA reports warmest spring in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898

Friday, June 2, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Friday, May 26, 2023

Very strong M6.5 earthquake hits near the west coast of Honshu, Japan

Friday, May 5, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Okinawa, Japan

Monday, May 1, 2023

Warmest March in recorded history for much of Japan

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake hits near the coast of Hokkaido, Japan

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

4 killed, 32 injured after M4.9 earthquake hits Haiti

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Shallow M5.8 earthquake hits Myanmar, Yellow alert issued

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Shallow M5.9 earthquake hits Auckland Islands, New Zealand

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Cracked buildings reported after shallow M3.8 earthquake hits Melbourne, the strongest since 1902

Monday, May 29, 2023

M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Friday, May 26, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits Panama-Colombia border region

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *