Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Okinawa, Japan

m6.2 earthquake okinawa japan may 1 2023 location map f

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.2 hit near the coast of Okinawa, Japan at 03:22 UTC (12:22 LT) on May 1, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M5.9 at a depth of 10.9 km (6.7 miles); EMSC M5.9 at a depth of 12 km (7.4 miles).

The epicenter was located 79.6 km (49.4 miles) ESE of Katsuren-haebaru (population 34 239), 81.5 km (50.7 miles) ESE of Gushikawa (population 65 251), and 93.3 km (58 miles) ESE of Naha (population 317 405), Okinawa, Japan.

1 250 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are heavy wood frame and reinforced/confined masonry construction.

m6.2 earthquake okinawa japan may 1 2023 location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

m6.2 earthquake okinawa japan may 1 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

