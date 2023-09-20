M6.0 earthquake hits central East Pacific Rise

Updated on
m6.0 earthquake central east pacific rise september 20 2023 location

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit central East Pacific Ridge at 14:45 UTC on September 20, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located about 1 691 km (1 050 miles) ENE of Puerto Villamil, Ecuador.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

There are likely to be no affected structures in this region.

m6.0 earthquake central east pacific rise september 20 2023 location map
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

m6.0 earthquake central east pacific rise september 20 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

