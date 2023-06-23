Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

A bright green meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere over Brazil at 02:30 UTC on June 22, 2023, illuminating the night sky across five Brazilian states before disintegrating.

The meteor, which was visible for a few seconds, created a spectacle that was captured by web cameras hosted by Clima ao Vivo and BRAMON. The event was witnessed across multiple states, illuminating the night sky with a bright green glow before the meteor disintegrated.

The sudden appearance of the meteor provided a brief but stunning display for those lucky enough to witness it.

Featured image credit: Clima ao Vivo (stillshot)