Very bright fireball, sonic boom over Auckland, New Zealand
A bright fireball followed by a sonic boom was seen over North Island, New Zealand at 10:42 UTC (22:42 LT) on June 3, 2023.
The International Meteor Organization (IMO) received 19 reports from Auckland, Northland and Waikato, and 2 videos.
Professor James Scott from Otago University’s Department of Geology said he had received quite a few reports of meteor sightings.
“It was seen across the top of the North Island, and captured on a security camera and also one of the fireball cameras,” Scott told NZ Herald.
“There was also a sonic boom heard by several people. There will almost certainly be more security cameras that picked it up but that often takes a few days to show up.”
One of the witnesses described the event as a huge white ball flash heading north across the sky.
Others said it was a ‘massive meteorite’… a beautiful sighting that lasted 10 to 30 seconds, with very bright white light, brighter than the moon followed by a long yellow tail and a small explosion before disappearing.
References:
1 Fireball event 2023 – 2882 – IMO – June 3, 2023
2 Meteor triggers bright flashes and sonic booms as it travels across North Island skies – NZ Herald – June 4, 2023
Featured image credit: Benjamin Pak
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.