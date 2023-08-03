Major rock slope collapse in Bisisthal, Switzerland

Major rock slope collapse in Bisisthal, Switzerland

A major rock slope collapse occurred near the village of Bisisthal in Switzerland on July 30, 2023. The collapse, which occurred in the Gwalpeten area, consisted of two phases totaling 450 000 m3 (15.8 million ft3) of rock, in a location that had been under scrutiny due to known instability.

The large rockfall, reported to have occurred in two distinct phases, was documented in the vicinity of the village of Bisisthal in Switzerland. The first wave of the landslide swept away about 150 000 m3 (5.3 million ft3) of rock, while a second, more impactful, wave dislodged approximately 300 000 m3 (10.6 million ft3).

The site of the landslide, located near Bisisthal, is an area known for its instability and has been under careful monitoring. Dr. Dave Petley of The Landslides Blog explained, “Increased rates of movement had been noted in recent weeks.” This early detection of heightened activity likely played a significant role in preventing any loss of life or damage to essential buildings or infrastructure.

Due to the event’s occurrence in an area characterized by talus and mountain pasture, no injuries or fatalities were reported. Furthermore, no damage was inflicted upon critical buildings or infrastructure, as the zone is largely unpopulated and devoid of such constructs.

The local cattle population, often seen grazing in the region, was relocated to a secure location before the landslide. This strategic relocation played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of the cattle and mitigating potential economic losses.

At present, the post-event evaluation of the area is ongoing. Unfortunately, weather conditions have posed a challenge, as persistent cloud cover has inhibited the acquisition of high-quality satellite images for further study. Dr. Petley further warned that the site remains vulnerable to potential rockfalls.

Innet Monitoring AG, a renowned entity in the domain of monitoring geological activities, had undertaken notable work at the site. The significant landslide, while unfortunate, provided crucial data and observations that can aid in better understanding and managing such geological occurrences in the future.

References:

1 Bisisthal: a one million tonne rock slope collapse in Switzerland – The Landslide Blog – August 2, 2023

Featured image credit: gerzgl (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Major landslide strikes Brienz-Brinzauls, narrowly missing village, Switzerland

Friday, June 16, 2023

Large rock avalanche at Flüchthorn Peak in the Austrian Alps

Monday, June 12, 2023

Two homes collapse following a landslide, slide down a cliff in Draper, Utah

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Landslide near Jammu and Kashmir’s T5 tunnel affects traffic, army vehicle

Monday, April 3, 2023

Deadly landslide claims 20 lives in Bulwa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Monday, April 3, 2023

Massive landslide strikes Karl-Marx village in Kyrgyzstan amid snowmelt season

Friday, March 24, 2023

At least 15 killed, 50 missing after large landslide hits Serasan island, Indonesia

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Major landslide strikes Brienz-Brinzauls, narrowly missing village, Switzerland

Friday, June 16, 2023

Large rock avalanche at Flüchthorn Peak in the Austrian Alps

Monday, June 12, 2023

Two homes collapse following a landslide, slide down a cliff in Draper, Utah

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Landslide near Jammu and Kashmir’s T5 tunnel affects traffic, army vehicle

Monday, April 3, 2023

Deadly landslide claims 20 lives in Bulwa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Monday, April 3, 2023

Massive landslide strikes Karl-Marx village in Kyrgyzstan amid snowmelt season

Friday, March 24, 2023

At least 15 killed, 50 missing after large landslide hits Serasan island, Indonesia

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Mountain landslide in Maharashtra’s Irshalwadi buries 40 homes, leads to multiple fatalities

Friday, July 21, 2023

Devastating mudflow in Quetame leaves 20 dead and 9 missing, Colombia

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Landslide devastates luxury homes in Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Five rescued, nine missing after massive landslide in central China’s Hubei Province

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Road collapse in Rivière-Éternité leaves two missing, one critically injured

Monday, July 3, 2023

Heavy rainfall triggers deadly landslide in Dalat City, Vietnam

Friday, June 30, 2023

Deadly landslides hit China’s Sichuan Province

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *