Severe thunderstorms produce large hail and multiple mudslides in Austria, causing widespread damage

Severe thunderstorms produce large hail and multiple mudslides in Austria, causing widespread damage

Severe storms hit southern Austria late Wednesday, June 21, 2023, dropping heavy rain and large hail over parts of Carinthia. The storms caused multiple mudslides and left widespread damage. The worst affected was Liesertal in the district of Spittal an der Drau.

In the village of Kremsbrücke, a mudslide hit the street between two residential buildings, burying a van up to the roof. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Hailstones the size of tennis balls were reported in the Möllbrücke area, about 10 km (6.2 miles) from Lake Millstatt, Wetter Online reports.

A wind gust of 96 km/h (60 mph) was registered at the Millstatt weather station, setting a new monthly record.

The storms also affected Upper Styria, causing damage to homes and infrastructure due to strong winds and large hail.

References:

1 Murenabgänge und großer Hagel – Wetter Online – June 22, 2023

Featured image credit: Wetter Online (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Severe thunderstorms hit Austria, claiming 5 lives

Friday, August 19, 2022

Severe floods hit Germany again, destructive tornado in Lower Saxony

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Heavy snowfall hits parts of Austria and Italy, large avalanche engulfs Martell Valley

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Violent storm hits southern Germany and Austria, 2 dead, more than 130 injured

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Fist-sized hailstones, large tornado near Vienna airport, Austria

Monday, July 10, 2017

Large rock avalanche at Flüchthorn Peak in the Austrian Alps

Monday, June 12, 2023

Fatal rockfall in Austria claims lives of two workers

Monday, February 20, 2023

Severe thunderstorms hit Austria, claiming 5 lives

Friday, August 19, 2022

Large temperature contrast during record-breaking June heatwave fuels severe thunderstorms, Europe

Monday, June 20, 2022

More than 100 avalanches hit Austria, claiming the lives of at least 9 people

Monday, February 7, 2022

Heavy snow hits Austria, snow levels at almost ten-year high

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Severe floods hit Germany again, destructive tornado in Lower Saxony

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Red warning for heavy rainfall issued for Gisborne, New Zealand

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Deadly storms sweep across Greece, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Monday, June 19, 2023

Extreme rainfall hits southern Brazil, leaving at least 11 people dead and 20 missing

Monday, June 19, 2023

Extratropical cyclone wreaks havoc in southern Brazil, drops two months’ worth of rain in one day

Friday, June 16, 2023

Severe storms cause destruction and casualties in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida

Friday, June 16, 2023

Southern states battered by severe storms, large hail, high winds, and tornadoes, U.S.

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Catastrophic flooding ravages parts of Cuba following exceptional rainfall

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *