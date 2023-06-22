Severe thunderstorms produce large hail and multiple mudslides in Austria, causing widespread damage
Severe storms hit southern Austria late Wednesday, June 21, 2023, dropping heavy rain and large hail over parts of Carinthia. The storms caused multiple mudslides and left widespread damage. The worst affected was Liesertal in the district of Spittal an der Drau.
In the village of Kremsbrücke, a mudslide hit the street between two residential buildings, burying a van up to the roof. There were no initial reports of injuries.
Hailstones the size of tennis balls were reported in the Möllbrücke area, about 10 km (6.2 miles) from Lake Millstatt, Wetter Online reports.
A wind gust of 96 km/h (60 mph) was registered at the Millstatt weather station, setting a new monthly record.
The storms also affected Upper Styria, causing damage to homes and infrastructure due to strong winds and large hail.
References:
1 Murenabgänge und großer Hagel – Wetter Online – June 22, 2023
Featured image credit: Wetter Online (stillshot)
