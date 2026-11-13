FAA grounds all departing flights across the US after communications outage hits air traffic control centers nationwide

Update: The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, and airplane departures were allowed to resume. The stop lasted more than four hours. Duffy said overloaded switches and routers gave inconsistent data and led to the shutdown. Read the full story on the restart.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all departing flights nationwide on the afternoon of Friday, November 13, 2026, after a communications failure hit the air traffic control centers that guide aircraft between airports.

The ground stop was imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the FAA said in a notice, adding that “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.” Inbound international flights would be “managed on a case by case basis,” the notice said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that the order followed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” and that FAA technicians were investigating. There are 22 of these regional centers, which direct planes en route between airports.

In a later social media post, the FAA said there had been “a temporary telecommunications outage” and that “out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House on Friday evening that there was “no cyberattack” and that “it appears that this was mechanically driven,” adding that officials were still looking. He said earlier that the issue had no connection to an ongoing Microsoft outage.

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Scale

Shortly before the nationwide order, Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports had been placed under ground stops for an “equipment outage.” Airports in Atlanta, Washington, Miami, Baltimore and Houston confirmed the halt, and flights could not take off from Newark, JFK or LaGuardia.

When the order was issued, more than 3 000 airborne flights were bound for US airports, according to Flightradar24 data. Flight tracking service FlightAware said nearly 7 000 flights had been delayed or cancelled.

The FAA’s Air Traffic Organization handles more than 44 000 flights and more than 3 million airline passengers a day. Passengers at Los Angeles and Austin who had just landed said they were being held on board because aircraft could not reach gates.

Canada’s air navigation provider NAV Canada said there was no impact on Canadian operations.

Rare event

It is only the second nationwide halt of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The previous one, in January 2023, followed a failure of a key FAA computer system and paused domestic departures for less than two hours.

Disruption from ground stops can last for days when aircraft and crews end up out of position.

Travellers are being advised by airports to check flight status directly with their airline.

Sources: FAA, Reuters, AP, The Hill, AP live, BBC, FT, NBC News, CBS New York, DW, ABC News, ABC7

Featured image: An American Airlines Airbus A321neo at a gate at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in June 2025. File photo: 4300streetcar / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0